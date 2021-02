Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Eagle County added 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Pitkin County reported eight positive cases, Garfield County added seven new cases.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing nationally, statewide and in the tri-county region. Pitkin County’s one-week incidence rate is now below 100 per 100,000, Garfield County’s incidence rate keeps decreasing, down to 54.8 per 100,000 on Feb. 19. Only Eagle County still has an incidence rate above 200 per 100,000.

The Post-Independent published a story on Feb. 19 about three Carbondale women who launched Shot Whisperers, an organized effort to help elderly community members get their COVID-19 vaccines. “The women had realized that online appointments and phone calls were not the most effective way to reach the older demographic of valley residents, the people who arguably had some of the highest needs for the vaccine,” the Post-Independent reported.

According to Pitkin County’s new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 4,947 doses were administered in Pitkin County to county residents and non-residents. About 40% of the vaccines given in Pitkin County went to non-county residents. More than 860 Pitkin County residents were inoculated in another Colorado county.

Winter storms that have hit a large part of the country has affected a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee, which has delayed vaccines shipments to several states, including Colorado, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Colorado was expected 133,000 vaccines to arrive this week.

According to The Aspen Times, Pitkin County officials decided to cancel this week’s vaccination clinic scheduled on Friday. “The clinic, instead, was re-scheduled for Feb. 25, when the 1,100 doses that were to be received this week will be administered, said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County spokeswoman,” the Times reported. Second doses will be administered on Feb. 26.

Valley View also canceled the second-dose clinic scheduled for Feb. 19, according to Garfield County. Those affected are rescheduled for Feb. 24.